This NSFW Tinder exchange took a most heartwarming (and unexpected!) plot twist

Life

We’ve featured plenty of Tinder exchanges on these pages over the year, many of them featuring gags that people didn’t get, or pickup lines that crashed and burned in magnificent style.

So consider this a correction to all of that, an NSFW Tinder exchange which you might think is heading down a similar route, only for it to take a most heartwarming (and unexpected!) plot twist.

It was shared by kristeenuh_ who began by saying: ‘How it started …’

Did we mention it’s a bit NSFW?

And ‘How it’s going …’

Awww! (Scorpion not pictured).

‘Your kiddo is going to have an eye-opening read someday lol.’

Beavshak ‘Son, let me tell you the story of how we named you Scorpion…..’

Immediate-Account479 ‘Truly inspiring.’

GuiltyKaleidoscope32

Only one question remained.

‘Did you eat the scorpion 🌶?’

Careless-Comedian859 ‘Before inserting it up my ass I sampled a pepper and decided I did not want to explain that one to the doctors at the ER.’

kristeenuh_