Our 38 Favourite Funny Festive Tweets of 2022

You don’t have to celebrate Christmas to appreciate what tweeters have been saying about it, but it might help – a little.

We present our favourites – in no particular order.

1.

Santa keeps a pair of mounted antlers over his fireplace to keep the reindeer from unionizing. — Woodrow Peel (@WoodyLuvsCoffee) December 11, 2021

2.

He just wanted the neighbors to stop dumping garbage on mountain habitat so they body-shamed him?????????????? SMH. The Grinch is a conservation baddie, put some respect on his name WHOVILLE. — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) December 13, 2022

3.

4.

holy infant so tender and mild implies the existence of a cursed infant so chewy and spicy — Stacy's Dark Queery Tales (@DarkLiterata) December 13, 2022

5.

aw what a lovely Xmas card I just got from the council, how nice pic.twitter.com/XmwBtwmVv4 — my sexuality is dan levy's eyebrows (@SaimaFerdows) December 14, 2022

6.

Christmas is getting closer. It can smell your fear. Don’t make any sudden moves. Throw it off the scent with alcohol. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) December 13, 2022

7.

“What are you doing for Christmas?” Fetch me an armchair and a thousand individually wrapped chocolates and I’ll be happy to show you. — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) December 15, 2022

8.

Tried to use the Shutterfly mobile app to design my Christmas cards. Selected the wrong photo from my camera roll so now I have 90 of these. pic.twitter.com/QrxUQUillP — Dan White (@atdanwhite) December 14, 2022

9.

When Santa Claus is “making a list, he’s checking it twice”, it sounds very corporate, like “there was an unfortunate incident in 1873 resulting from a poorly-checked list. Santa has apologised to the families involved and has taken steps to ensure this does not happen again.” — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) November 23, 2022

10.

Guys. It has happened. The 23rd of November. I went to pour a glass of Fanta from a bottle that I found in the kitchen only to be met with the screams of my mother. It’s the Christmas Fanta. Their time has come. They have started early this year. Best of luck out there. — Lauren (@lollyfitz13) November 23, 2022

11.

my Christmas tree is up pic.twitter.com/hTn8ElVpJa — IG: closedapp (@ih8rts) November 30, 2022

12.

To avoid being pressured to drink at Xmas parties, my mate and I discussed how we pretend our drinks are alcoholic. She pours just tonic in a gin glass with ice and lime, I sit in the corner, sobbing, maniacally texting my ex then wet myself when I stand up. — Shaparak Khorsandi 🌻💙💛 (@ShappiKhorsandi) December 6, 2022

13.

We hide the kids Christmas presents in boxes marked "VEGETABLES" because we know they'll never look in there. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) December 1, 2022

14.

My wife has given me the greatest of all advent calendars. pic.twitter.com/4VX1jfe8DU — Greg Olear 🇺🇦 (@gregolear) December 1, 2022

15.

I’m asking for brake pads and rotors for my truck. Grownup Christmas lists are pretty sad. — Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 1, 2022

16.

Wham Gogh: 🎶 Last Christmas, I gave you my ear

But you gave it away the very next year 🎶 — Bathtub Jin 🎄 Christmas Edition (@EdgarPoop1) December 1, 2022

17.

Aah December, the time of year when dads are officially allowed to change you'll to 'yule' when texting their children lol *slaps knee* we are hilarious — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) December 1, 2022

18.

Give her what she really wants this holiday season. Death to the patriarchy, an ancient tome of curses from the forest witch, the hearts of her enemies, and deep pockets in every dress and pair of pants. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 2, 2022

19.





20.

Looks like yet ANOTHER year that Olly Murs has wasted the opportunity of releasing a Christmas album called Gold, Frankincense and Murs. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 15, 2022

21.

‘Last Christmas’ – Whamageddon ‘Mary’s Boy Child’ – Apocalypso ‘Simply Having A Wonderful Christmas Time’ – APaulcalypse ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ – Perrymenoclause — Flups (@TheRealFlups) December 5, 2022

22.

We’ve got a real tree this year. Asking the kids to imagine one always felt a bit cruel. — Neil (@_Enanem_) December 5, 2022

23.

I never get an advent calendar; I always make a real-life version at home by just opening a different cupboard every day. Today's treat: Cillit Bang! — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) December 1, 2022

24.

On this day 2022 years ago:

Mary: "Please Joseph"

Joseph: "No"

Mary: "My arse is on fire. Please just get me haemorrhoid cream"

Joseph: "HE'S NOT MINE" — Sanjeev Kohli (@govindajeggy) December 5, 2022

25.

Did you know you can tell the age of a fake Christmas tree by counting the rings of tape on the box? pic.twitter.com/cFZmWVfMXL — Felicity Hannah (@FelicityHannah) December 3, 2022

26.

me: you don’t like any of my gifts her: no! the five golden rings were nice. it’s just- me: too many birds? her: really bird heavy this year — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) December 4, 2022

27.

Tinsel

n.

a celibate Yorkshireman who blames women for his failings in life — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) December 4, 2022

28.

Apparently energy bills are now so high that parents are asking their kids to behave badly on purpose in the hope that Father Christmas brings them coal this year — James Marsters (@earlofbeverley) December 6, 2022

29.

I’ve got a Premier Inn advent calendar – I can’t open any of the windows. — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) December 5, 2022

30.

[reads entire copy of a christmas carol] where the fuck is rizzo — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 7, 2022

31.

These 3-bird roasts are very reasonably priced, considering how rare it is to find a turkey that's eaten a pheasant that's eaten a chicken. — Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@craiguito) December 11, 2022

32.

It's the time of year we must all take a quiet moment to remember the "Leave it, Tony, he's not worth it" Christmas card. pic.twitter.com/y7dyniGBzJ — Patrick Dalton (@shitlondon) December 9, 2022

33.

Time of year when we all start arguing about whether Rosemary's Baby is a Christmas film. — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) December 11, 2022

34.

35.

New euphemism just dropped for office party season. pic.twitter.com/cwVIpR7JD5 — David KC (@DavidMuttering) December 11, 2022

36.

The three wise men were due to arrive on Christmas Day but they had to travel on a British train — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) December 21, 2022

37.

Not my Polish boyfriend pointing to Tiny Tim in Muppet's Christmas Carol and asking "What's the name of the tuberculosis frog?" — Rachel England (@Rachel_England) December 4, 2022

38.

It's lovely being able to put my feet up for Christmas now, knowing that there is nothing that requires my attention. #ambulancestrike#NHSStrikes — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) December 21, 2022

BONUS – You can argue amongst yourselves about whether this is a Christmas tweet.

I knew it would never work when she asked me "what's a Hans Gruber?" — Ⓜ️isterD (@MisterD78UK) December 13, 2022

