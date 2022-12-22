News

MySpace Tom joked about becoming Twitter CEO and caused a wave of hope – 14 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 22nd, 2022

Days after his own poll revealed that tweeters want Elon Musk to step down as CEO of Twitter, the controversial Tesla boss indicated he would abide by the results.

There was a great deal of scepticism – and mockery.

But one voice cut through the noise, and it was that of the MySpace founder – ‘Everyone’s Friend’, Tom Anderson.

Although Tom rarely tweets, it was his second comment on the developing story.

There was widespread support for the idea.

A few people had similar opinions on why Musk would never appoint Tom Anderson.

Since Elon Musk respects Twitter polls, he might like to see this.

