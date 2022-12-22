MySpace Tom joked about becoming Twitter CEO and caused a wave of hope – 14 favourite reactions

News

Days after his own poll revealed that tweeters want Elon Musk to step down as CEO of Twitter, the controversial Tesla boss indicated he would abide by the results.

There was a great deal of scepticism – and mockery.

i’ve tried everything from being a twat to being a massive twat idk what you people want https://t.co/avtVe8CkTC — chipzel (@chipzel) December 21, 2022

Only a fool would want this job! Meanwhile, of course, a genius would spend $44,000,000,000 for it. https://t.co/etQGOJbeHf — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 21, 2022

We are ready. We never liked cricket much anyway. https://t.co/a155liu3lJ — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 21, 2022

But one voice cut through the noise, and it was that of the MySpace founder – ‘Everyone’s Friend’, Tom Anderson.

Although Tom rarely tweets, it was his second comment on the developing story.

There was widespread support for the idea.

1.

He has returned, just as the prophecy foretold. https://t.co/9swwDVDNSR — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🎄 (@davejorgenson) December 21, 2022

2.

I, for one, welcome our MySpace overlords https://t.co/gSZpeiSiVO — Projekt Melody / VSHOJO (@ProjektMelody) December 21, 2022

3.

4.

Tom being the new twitter CEO would be the best ending making the whole Elon era a blessing in disguise https://t.co/80Mo1CINlU — Jab 🔜 MAGFest (@jab50yen) December 21, 2022

5.

Twitter will be a trillion dollar company if MySpace Tom takes the helm and brings back the top 8 — John Cook 💰💻 (@frontrunjohn) December 21, 2022

6.

Tom trolling Musk is maybe the best part of this horror show https://t.co/liQo2m8vU2 — Elad Nehorai (@EladNehorai) December 21, 2022

7.

8.

Soon we’ll be able to force people who visit our profiles to listen to our top songs on rotation. https://t.co/iXwSiBtuae — maybe: diane (@dianelyssa) December 21, 2022

9.

no disrespect Tom but you’re the only white tech bro we still like. keep it that way. https://t.co/Px9mvB9gw8 — Auntie Can (@spinnellii) December 21, 2022

10.

Dude just taught us a bit of HTML, took his bags and peaced out, never even overthrew democracy or anything. What a guy. — Nitesh (@MehNitesh2) December 21, 2022

11.

"My name is Gandalf the White, and I come back to you now, at the turn of the tide." https://t.co/4jpktSshDE — David Smith (@RhunWords) December 21, 2022

12.

If this works, it will be the biggest comeback of the past decade, perhaps of this young century so far https://t.co/QjPxZKoTOJ — jump aside (@JodiesJumpsuit) December 21, 2022

13.

MySpace Tom, the only person who can bring society back into balance, has just entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/zqR3JYmA2K — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) December 19, 2022

14.

This would take Twitter from the ridiculous to the sublime. https://t.co/vsVFA8E638 — Michael MacLeod (@MichaelMacLeod1) December 21, 2022

A few people had similar opinions on why Musk would never appoint Tom Anderson.

Yeah no Elon will never let Tom take over because he isn’t going to pick someone who 1. Will actually do a better job and 2. Is more popular than him. No way. https://t.co/aw9myK3U7k — liz (@dontcaIImyname) December 21, 2022

Since Elon Musk respects Twitter polls, he might like to see this.

Should MySpace Tom be the next ceo of Twitter? — Fraser (@iamfra5er) December 21, 2022

Source Tom Anderson Image Tom Anderson, PhotoMix-Company on Pixabay