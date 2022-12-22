News

Comeback of the day

John Plunkett. Updated December 22nd, 2022

As you will no doubt have seen elsewhere, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has made his first known overseas trip since Russia’s invasion to meet President Joe Biden and make an impassioned plea to US political leaders.

Here he is meeting the US president on Wednesday.

Not everyone was impressed, obviously, including Charlie Kirk, the founder and president of conservative youth group, Turning Point USA (you remember) who had this to say.

And we’re glad he did because it gave historian, TV presenter and much else besides Dan Snow – @thehistoryguy on Twitter – to offer up a little history lesson. Not that Kirk was listening, we imagine.

Made him look like a proper Charlie.

Source Twitter @thehistoryguy