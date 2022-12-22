Comeback of the day

News

As you will no doubt have seen elsewhere, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has made his first known overseas trip since Russia’s invasion to meet President Joe Biden and make an impassioned plea to US political leaders.

Here he is meeting the US president on Wednesday.

Not everyone was impressed, obviously, including Charlie Kirk, the founder and president of conservative youth group, Turning Point USA (you remember) who had this to say.

And we’re glad he did because it gave historian, TV presenter and much else besides Dan Snow – @thehistoryguy on Twitter – to offer up a little history lesson. Not that Kirk was listening, we imagine.

Winston Churchill famously wore a ‘siren suit’- an all in one utility outfit designed for air raids- when he visited the White House in 1941. pic.twitter.com/Ziw75s0V8P — Dan Snow (@thehistoryguy) December 21, 2022

Made him look like a proper Charlie.

It’s almost as if a man leading a nation at war, is acting as if he’s leading a nation at war. — Mox (@TGWQLW) December 22, 2022

Should he had shown up in his Superman costume or his cowboy costume? Maybe his astronaut costume??? Would that make him cool in this returdican’s eyes? — Soph -Σ.Α. (@iSophSoph) December 21, 2022

This springs to mind. pic.twitter.com/bsAlQh7GN0 — Ed Round 🔶🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@EdMRound) December 21, 2022

