Cats aren’t liquid – they’re snakes

There’s a long-held suspicion that cats are liquid, and these photos show why.



But a clip shared by u/howtopee_6789 suggests that at least one cat is actually part serpent.

The slinky kitty wowed Reddit users.

This kitty is gonna be stealing socks from the neighbours soon.

Tangimo

I feel like this should be set to the opening of Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees.

cpt_justice

No jail can hold ME motherf***ers!

Riffer

Seriously, don’t try that at home!! 😵

snoo43790

u/arilymichele pointed out one of the many cat conundrums.

How come cats can do stuff like this but can’t get their claws unstuck from things?

The ways of cats are beyond the comprehension of mere humans.

In not-unrelated news, check out how this snake navigates a wheel.

Source r/AnimalsBeingDerps Image Screengrab