The slow-burn takedown of this ‘100% real Bradley Cooper’ is a proper delight

John Plunkett. Updated December 21st, 2022


Chances are you already know about Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who has made a winning habit out of winding up scammers and playing them at their own game.

And this one is up there with the best, a ‘100% real Bradley Cooper’ account whose slow burn deconstruction is a very funny (and supremely satisfying) read.

Becky shared it on Twitter after another epic takedown (of a chap called Zeltinis) finally came to an end.

We look forward to finding out where this goes next …

Source Twitter @deathtospinach