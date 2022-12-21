The slow-burn takedown of this ‘100% real Bradley Cooper’ is a proper delight

Weird World



Chances are you already know about Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who has made a winning habit out of winding up scammers and playing them at their own game.

And this one is up there with the best, a ‘100% real Bradley Cooper’ account whose slow burn deconstruction is a very funny (and supremely satisfying) read.

Becky shared it on Twitter after another epic takedown (of a chap called Zeltinis) finally came to an end.

We look forward to finding out where this goes next …

Now this looks promising! He's so open and honest! Good luck! 💖 — Sophie (@Sophiedt70) December 21, 2022

pic.twitter.com/Yxom6zfFng — The Cafe y Pitufo Account (@CafePitufo) December 21, 2022

If you’re in the mood for more of this sort of thing, check out Becky’s takedown of this ‘sugar daddy’ scammer that just gets better and better.

And if you don’t already, follow @deathtospinach on Twitter here and find out more about her book, Keanu Reeves Is Not In Love With You, here.

Source Twitter @deathtospinach