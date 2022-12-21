Could you sing a song for $2 million without making a single mistake?
Over on TikTok, @jennie_from_the_block got people talking with this poser.
“The catch is you cannot make one mistake.”
It’sbasically The X Factor.
These were some of the songs people thought they could nail for the big payout, although for that money, you could offer a singing teacher ten per cent on a no-win, no-fee basis.
Baby – Justin Bieber 😭😂
Bella
Mary had a little lamb.
Étienne Najman
Bohemian rhapsody 😏 word for word I got that in the bag.
Satan’s Child
Baby Shark.
Kelly Faulkner
My son’s favourite song is Tiny Dancer. I can sing it backwards at this point.
funnymonkey820
A TikTok user named Keeley – amongst others – had a great suggestion –
“Tequila” – The Champs.
And here’s Simon Emery giving it a shot for the theoretical $2 million. Watch to the end.
@simonemery23 #stitch with @JENNIE HUFF #funny #funnyvideos #comedy #viral #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #fypシ #tequila ♬ Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
So close!
😂😂😂😂😂 You just made my day hahahaha.
Mrs C
🤣🤣🤣 You got me.
Gabby Tanner
I wasn’t disappointed 🤣
Bobby Autin
I see what you did there.
Simon Lumley
The anticipation😂😂😂
RudyMartinez
I’m so glad I waited for it 😂
Shannon 🦚
Maegan de Wys voiced what we had thought was going to happen.
I’d say tequila at the wrong time 😂
Amy Hart felt cheated – sort of.
I waited just to hear it and you don’t even say tequila 😳 give me my time back man!!! Lol.
Simon’s response?
Your time is non refundable.
Never a truer word.
