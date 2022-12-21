Entertainment

Could you sing a song for $2 million without making a single mistake?

Poke Staff. Updated December 21st, 2022


Over on TikTok, @jennie_from_the_block got people talking with this poser.

@jennie_from_the_block_ If Someone offered you $2 million to sing a song but the catch is you can’t make one mistake to win the money. What song do you sing? #challange #asktiktok #poll #asktiktok #2milliondollars #dare #doubledogdare #doubledogdare #whatwouldyoudo #cantwaittohearwhateverylnesays #gossip #gossipgirlhere #opinions #curious #whatdoyouthink #hmmmm #StemDrop001 #FomotionalFinds #xyzbca #unholy #rundmc #biggie #eazyE #snoopdogg #musiclovers #genx #fyp #foryou #foryoupage @jennie_from_the_block_ @jennie_from_the_block_ @jennie_from_the_block_ ♬ Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

“The catch is you cannot make one mistake.”

It’sbasically The X Factor.

These were some of the songs people thought they could nail for the big payout, although for that money, you could offer a singing teacher ten per cent on a no-win, no-fee basis.

Baby – Justin Bieber 😭😂
Bella

Mary had a little lamb.
Étienne Najman

Bohemian rhapsody 😏 word for word I got that in the bag.
Satan’s Child

Baby Shark.
Kelly Faulkner

My son’s favourite song is Tiny Dancer. I can sing it backwards at this point.
funnymonkey820

A TikTok user named Keeley – amongst others – had a great suggestion –
“Tequila” – The Champs.

And here’s Simon Emery giving it a shot for the theoretical $2 million. Watch to the end.

@simonemery23 #stitch with @JENNIE HUFF #funny #funnyvideos #comedy #viral #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #fypシ #tequila ♬ Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

So close!

😂😂😂😂😂 You just made my day hahahaha.
Mrs C

🤣🤣🤣 You got me.
Gabby Tanner

I wasn’t disappointed 🤣
Bobby Autin

I see what you did there.
Simon Lumley

The anticipation😂😂😂
RudyMartinez

I’m so glad I waited for it 😂
Shannon 🦚

Maegan de Wys voiced what we had thought was going to happen.

I’d say tequila at the wrong time 😂

Amy Hart felt cheated – sort of.

I waited just to hear it and you don’t even say tequila 😳 give me my time back man!!! Lol.

Simon’s response?

Your time is non refundable.

Never a truer word.

