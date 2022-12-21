26 favourite funny reactions to the fuss about ‘Nepo Babies’

Celebrity



We’ve all woken up in a brand new world.

It’s not a world where swords are beaten into ploughshares or mortal enemies offer the hand of friendship. This new world is one where everybody’s talking about ‘Nepo Babies’.

It’s all thanks to the New York Magazine.

Nepo babies are not only abundant — they’re thriving. How could two little words cause so much conflict? Writes @kn8 in our (over)analysis of the phenomenon: "We love them, we hate them, we disrespect them, we’re obsessed with them." https://t.co/WA22qhdS29 pic.twitter.com/nmWXlrIMNS — New York Magazine (@NYMag) December 19, 2022

In case any of this is unclear – Nepo Baby is short for Nepotism Baby, and the New York Magazine’s laser-like but tongue-in-cheek focus was on the world of showbusiness.

In the same light-hearted spirit – mostly – tweeters had some thoughts to share.

1.

Another nepo baby (her dad is Edgar Allan). pic.twitter.com/FJ0mErteP3 — Alex Collinson (@Alex__Collinson) December 19, 2022

2.

god damn this nepo baby article is crazy pic.twitter.com/kQb47AmRUk — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) December 19, 2022

3.

if any of you dare try to suggest that brooklyn beckham is a nepo baby i will lose it. he got where he is through talent and talent alone pic.twitter.com/eERCh5Hbj5 — daisy bard (@DaisyBard) December 20, 2022

4.

my wife asked how i feel about raising a bunch of nepo babies. i said i’m not that famous. she said yeah but their dads are pic.twitter.com/zDLlJJmN7R — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) December 20, 2022

5.

(youth pastor voice) you know who else was a nepo baby? — c y b e r h u n k (@spunky_hunk) December 19, 2022

6.

If I was a nepo baby, people would literally never see or hear from me. I would spend my parents money in absolute silence and peace. — Gloria Oladipo (@gaoladipo) December 19, 2022

7.

nobody puts nepobaby in the corner — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 20, 2022

8.

"They're calling you a nepo baby, sir." pic.twitter.com/FSbKevJwU1 — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) December 19, 2022

9.

nyc media writing about nepo babies in hollywood https://t.co/OOdUIui64W pic.twitter.com/ciWs9AV0Wh — Isabella Rosario (@irosarioc) December 19, 2022

10.

Sick and tired of being called a nepo baby because my Dad is also in the public eye. I have worked hard for everything I have. pic.twitter.com/C7Zn1EcPMN — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) December 20, 2022

11.

man, that nepo baby article was THOROUGH pic.twitter.com/OP0L3WG4fr — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 19, 2022

12.

Technically I’m also a nepo baby (my parents were poor and now I’m poor too) — ugh (@ughfinewhatever) December 20, 2022

13.