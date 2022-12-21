If Home Alone were made today …

Entertainment



A cartoon by Los Angeles-based artist Jen Lewis has resurfaced, because it has once again become topical.

Yep. That’s pretty much what would happen.

The cartoon was posted on Reddit’s r/funny forum by u/UhYeahOkSure, prompting reactions like these.

In Modern Home alone , the alarm would go off at the right time on everyone’s phone … and they won’t be in a hurry…

Sad_Marketing8578

Modern Home Alone: child protection services visit Kevin’s house and arrest the parents for leaving their child unaccompanied. Kevin is taken into care and now lives his life as an orphan. The end.

SodiiumGames

Now do one with Dorothy in Oz finding out she’s got no bars.

Opus_The_Penguin

There was also this …

I would say that’s 2010 Home Alone. 2022 Home Alone mother would send an Uber for him and he’d be an unaccompanied minor on the next flight out.

KI6WBH And they’d come back home to a looted and ransacked house.

Siellus

Let’s not get into Ring doorbells.

Jen did a follow-up.



We have a sneaking suspicion she could turn most of Hollywood’s back catalogue into shorts.

