Joe Lycett’s response to the Sun’s Qatar ‘gotcha’ was magnificently done

You’ll remember how before the World Cup Joe Lycett threatened to throw £10k into a shredder if David Beckham didn’t withdraw from his inordinately well remunerated role in Qatar, where homosexuality can be punished by up to seven years in prison.

Beckham did nothing of the sort, of course, and while Lycett appeared to shred the money, he actually donated the cash (his own money) to LGBT+ charities.



Now the Sun has come up with a ‘gotcha’ (maximum heavy lifting by the inverted commas here) after some people pointed out that Lycett had previously done gigs in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

And we mention it because the comedian’s response was sheer magnificence.

A statement from Mummy 📑 pic.twitter.com/4IQ1wDPe1L — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 21, 2022

