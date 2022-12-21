People have been helpfully assessing this ‘gourmet meal’ – 10 best comments

Life

We reckon u/Rosssseay is giving off very strong student vibes with this post, but we could be wrong. See if you agree.

They asked –

Reddit can you help us settle a dispute over this gourmet meal?

Actually they said

“Reddit can you help us settle an dispute over this gourmet meal?” but we cut them some slack because they’ve probably got indigestion.

Redditors were quick to respond.

1.

Put them together. Let them fight.

moreat10

2.

Come on, it’s left every time. Heat from the beans rises and melts the cheese, basic physics.

wmru5wfMv

3.

I’ve never in my life seen that atrocity on the right.

HolidayWallaby

4.

I’m an American but I’d go for the cheese on top. Do all y’all really eat this? And if so is it AWESOME? Need to prepare this casual delicacy over here in traitor land.

BlakeWebb19

5.

Yup, I can help you by saying this is not a gourmet meal :p

switchRD

6.

And do you call it, cheesy-waffle o’ beans, or beansy-mccheesy waffs?

Mannyk83

7.

Depends whether you’re in Devon or Cornwall.

Festivalchic

8.

What kind of sick and twisted mind puts the beans on the cheese? Jesus Christ, internet. You mix cheese with the beans while they’re cooking and then cheese over the top of the beans on whatever cheese delivery system you’re using. Toast, potato waffles, plate, whatever.

nirach

9.

That looks like a dare in a frat house after a night of drinking. You’d have to pay me to eat that. Is that a waffle underneath? Wow.

Teddy_Anneman

10.

From the bottom up: Waffle Mustard Beans Cheese Worcester sauce And that is all. You have now unlocked God Mode.

Brizar-is-evolving

u/UwUtisum was inspired by the image and the discussion.

“I will be 15 minutes. I need to make a masterpiece (will update with pics also cheese on top not the beans.)”

Sure enough, after a short time, they posted this picture.



Via

ARTERIES BLOCKED. GOT TO GO …

READ MORE

People have been roasting this chicken dinner – because somebody should

Source r/CasualUK Image r/CasualUK