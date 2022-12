This attempt to order a ‘nothing burger’ from McDonald’s was $9 well spent

Weird World



When you’re ordering a delivery to your home it’s a lot easier to tweak your food orders than it used to be back in the day – extra chilli, no mayo that sort of thing.

But what if you unchecked so many items that you weren’t actually ordering anything at all?

This is what Rob DenBleyker tried when he attempted to order a ‘nothing burger’ from McDonald’s, and fortunately for everyone he shared the results on Twitter.

OK let's try this again, ordering a nothing burger from McDonalds. this time nothing else in the order. will they cancel it? deliver an empty bag? i am doing this so you don't have to pic.twitter.com/sYEgA2mqoc — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

Just in case that’s tricky to read …

And this is what happened next.

this isn’t even the dumbest thing I’ve spent $9 on — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

shit! shit shit shit what do i say pic.twitter.com/5RRGogGePv — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

I didn’t reply — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

THEY DELIVERED AN EMPTY WRAPPER!!!! pic.twitter.com/hdqGIPd17m — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

haters will say it’s fake so I recorded the unboxing pic.twitter.com/ei4bfWGviX — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

I tipped the dasher $6 so I effectively paid $15 for a lack of cheeseburger capitalism is so wild — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

I’ve seen like three people complain about me ordering a nothing burger so lemme clarify: my local McDonalds pays its staff $15/hr. I am being a job creatorhttps://t.co/ocl5w3VXPv — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

I also literally saved a cow’s life by ordering a McNothing instead of a burger — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 21, 2022

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Next time keep just the salt — No Pasarán 🔴⚫ (@joeltena) December 20, 2022

will try this for sure — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

Look what you made me do pic.twitter.com/jmEQGToImd — Nick Nazzaro (@TheNazzaro) December 20, 2022

did you also order nothing? — Rob DenBleyker (@RobDenBleyker) December 20, 2022

I missed that step — Nick Nazzaro (@TheNazzaro) December 20, 2022

To conclude …

This is amazing — David Szymanski (@DUSKdev) December 21, 2022

Source Twitter @RobDenBleyker