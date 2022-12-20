Imagine thinking you could keep a determined cat off a Christmas tree
We can all see it coming – but it/s still worth waiting for. That endless struggle of cat versus Christmas tree – plus a perfectly timed soundtrack.
@olliollioxenfreee #catsoftiktok #fyp #christmastree ♬ Wrecking Ball – Miley Cyrus
TikTok users found @olliollioxenfreee’s clip both entertaining and relatable.
To be fair I would do the same.
Kat Newquist•IndoorOutdoorKat
Love the new ornament, so life like.
Audity
That risk calculation😂😂
abseilen00
The song! 😂👌🏼
ᛄᛖᛋᛋᛁᚳᚪ ᚪᛚᛁᚳᛡ ᚱᚪᛋᚳ
Nadine in Canada stated the obvious.
Well, that idea didn’t work.
It could have been worse …
@yoilseari please send tips so this won’t happen again #cat #catsoftiktok #christmas #cats #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – Ilse ◡̈
Don’t worry. The kitty’s fine – and so is the tree. The baubles – maybe not so much.
