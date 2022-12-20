Animals

Imagine thinking you could keep a determined cat off a Christmas tree

Poke Staff. Updated December 20th, 2022


We can all see it coming – but it/s still worth waiting for. That endless struggle of cat versus Christmas tree – plus a perfectly timed soundtrack.

TikTok users found @olliollioxenfreee’s clip both entertaining and relatable.

To be fair I would do the same.
Kat Newquist•IndoorOutdoorKat

Love the new ornament, so life like.
Audity

That risk calculation😂😂
abseilen00

The song! 😂👌🏼
ᛄᛖᛋᛋᛁᚳᚪ ᚪᛚᛁᚳᛡ ᚱᚪᛋᚳ

Nadine in Canada stated the obvious.

Well, that idea didn’t work.

It could have been worse …

Don’t worry. The kitty’s fine – and so is the tree. The baubles – maybe not so much.

