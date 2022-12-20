At no point is it obvious where this bizarre toilet seat hack is heading
TikToker Jordan Flom excels at bizarre hacks – worryingly often involving toilets, for some reason. In this one, he used a toilet seat and a sandal to …well, just watch.
@jordanflomofficial Add a Sandal to your toilet ASAP! 🚽🤯. #diy #lifehack #renovation #bathroom #remodel #dad #tools ♬ original sound – Jordan Flom
Some people played along – some felt the whoosh of the joke passing over their heads.
More than a few people had this same demand.
That’s obviously not possible, but they could – hear me out – watch it all again but via a reaction video by TikToker @notitsmenicksmithy, who spoke for many with his reaction.
@notitsmenicksmithy
Bro really did all that
Perhaps not.
Source Jordan Flom Image Screengrab