Stewart Lee on Jeremy Clarkson has been going viral again and it never gets old

Poke Staff. Updated December 20th, 2022

The fabulous Stewart Lee talking about Jeremy Clarkson has gone viral again for reasons which will presumably be obvious by now.

Clarkson made a non-apology apology for the outrageous comments he made about Meghan Markle in the Sun but the furore is going nowhere any time soon.

And this clip of Stewart Lee talking about Clarkson back in the day never gets old (well, apart from the Top Gear bit).

Fabulous.

And here’s Lee on Top Gear in another clip from back in the day.

We’re with this person.

Source Twitter @CurtExplores