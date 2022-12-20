Stewart Lee on Jeremy Clarkson has been going viral again and it never gets old

Celebrity

The fabulous Stewart Lee talking about Jeremy Clarkson has gone viral again for reasons which will presumably be obvious by now.

Clarkson made a non-apology apology for the outrageous comments he made about Meghan Markle in the Sun but the furore is going nowhere any time soon.

And this clip of Stewart Lee talking about Clarkson back in the day never gets old (well, apart from the Top Gear bit).

Can’t help but think about this Stewart Lee bit every time Clarkson is back in the news for writing something pathetic. pic.twitter.com/ihkxG7t0Y3 — 圣诞笨蛋 (@CurtExplores) December 18, 2022

Fabulous.

‘Jeremy Clarkson with his controversial opinions that he has for money’ – Stewart Lee. — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) December 18, 2022

The genius in this Stewart Lee observation on Clarkson comes in the perfectly delivered 18th to 23rd seconds. https://t.co/4UBAZ7n4YM — Otto English (@Otto_English) December 19, 2022

The Stewart Lee line on Jeremy Clarkson (‘With his outrageous politically incorrect opinions he has every week to a deadline in The Sunday Times’) remains as succinct a summation as you can find of Clarkson’s low grade bile. — David Hamblin 🇻🇦 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 📖 ⚙️🪧 (@UnionisedDavid) December 18, 2022

And here’s Lee on Top Gear in another clip from back in the day.

We’re with this person.

Genuinely the best thing about Clarkson is that every time he chooses to make a public cunt of himself, all the old Stewart Lee clips come out to play. — Teddy (@Teddy_the_Red) December 19, 2022

Source Twitter @CurtExplores