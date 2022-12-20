Celebrity

Simply 27 times James Blunt made us smile on Twitter in 2022

John Plunkett. Updated December 20th, 2022

In an ever more unpredictable and uncertain world, it’s good to know that some things never change.

We might have a new monarch – scrap that, we’ve definitely got a new monarch – but James Blunt remains the undisputed King of Twitter.

So enjoy these 27 times the great man made us smile on everyone’s least favourite social network right now.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Article Pages: 1 2