Our 22 favourite funny Elf on the Shelf tweets

You could be forgiven for thinking that Elf on the Shelf has been around for decades, because it’s really become entrenched in Christmas preparation culture – like a bunch of cane toads swaggering into Queensland in the 1930s.

Actually, they’ve been around a relatively short amount of time.

I feel the same way about elf on the shelf as everyone who’s always talking about credit scores on here. it’s so new. it wasn’t this way before and it doesn’t have to be this way now pic.twitter.com/vj7R0LMyRW — i hope this is santa… (@sablaah) December 17, 2022

People were pretty shocked to learn that – leaving comments like these.

my family didn’t even do elf on the shelf and this feels earth shattering wrf y’all acted like that elf was passed down generations ??? https://t.co/gvElJfTBy6 — give ms. piggy a gun (@mouseabolition) December 18, 2022

i thought elf on the shelf starter in the 50s… their brand’s mythos is so strong that i just bought it and never questioned it. https://t.co/qD2jcJvW4d — Claudia (Michael Shannon Stan) (@thewaitisogre) December 18, 2022

But it didn’t take a tweet about its origins to get tweeters discussing the almost ubiquitous toy.

Best Elf on the Shelf I have seen.

Face hug on elf mug.

Do you like is horror and scifi fans? pic.twitter.com/MlJDVIhFpW — The Thing/Alien/Predator – Immortalis (@SciFiHorrorIM) December 18, 2022

If my future child tries to start that elf on the shelf shit in my home it’s gonna go 0 to Jacqueline Wilson real quick. I’m not getting involved I’ve got my own life to live — Paul Black (@paulbIack) December 18, 2022

The Elf on the Shelf stuff has jumped the shark pic.twitter.com/U5kMezO1sU — Eoin Dineen (@Eoin__Dineen) December 18, 2022

You're sick of Elf on the Shelf, now question your existence with: pic.twitter.com/f4GGbt9LZR — Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) December 12, 2022

When it’s my turn to do Elf on the Shelf. pic.twitter.com/fJSJf67eSZ — 90s WWE (@90sWWE) December 12, 2022

you’ve heard of elf on the shelf but are you ready for pic.twitter.com/AvwjwFksEE — .:RiotGrlErin:.(COMMISIONS OPEN) (@RiotGrlErin) December 8, 2022

You only hear about the Elf on the Shelf. Shout out to all the elves adjacent to the shelf and whatnot. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) December 17, 2022

money so tight even elf on the shelf has to work the pole 😩 pic.twitter.com/tN8kyxM8sZ — rachel 🐸 reichenbach (@rainylune) December 11, 2022

We see your elf on the shelf and raise you… pic.twitter.com/WZcDXmulUk — TravelOK.com (@TravelOK) December 17, 2022

you’ve heard of elf on the shelf now get ready for the central intelligence agency — Amy-Leigh Gemstone ([email protected]) (@lolennui) December 11, 2022

