These exam instructions came with added life lessons

A student named u/Undead_Unicornn shared a photograph of their recent exam paper, which contained – what should we call them? – unusual instructions.

You get a side of Philosophy with your Human Biology these days.

u/postfuture asked a very important question.

What the actual f*ck you doing with a PHONE IN AN EXAM?

Hopefully this answer calmed them down.

I asked the professor if I could take a picture of the instructions, I appreciate your concern.

There were a few less angry comments.

For example –

u/radloglutar had college envy.

I seriously wish OP told us where this college/school is. I won’t know you but I really need to know the institution’s name because this is hilarious.

u/Brettmjohnson had some (not very timely) course advice.

Take baseball. There’s no crying in baseball.

And u/Pensrule – a teacher – had a dad joke.

I tell my students that if they’re struggling on the exam, they should just eat it. They’ll pass it eventually.

Now, you can cry.

