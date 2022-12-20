Elon Musk’s own poll saw tweeters vote for him to quit as CEO – 14 possible replacements
In the latest episode of Elon Musk’s blog How Not to Run a Company, he made a Twitter poll asking whether he should stay on as CEO.
As you can see, it worked out well for him.
There was scepticism about the nature of the poll.
Utter nonsense. He was always going to step away from the dumpster fire he created. This is simply shifting the narrative from failure to “this is what you asked for so deal with it.” https://t.co/AZ7J33vzNE
— Anson Mount (@ansonmount) December 19, 2022
I can't help but suspect this is laying the groundwork to install some other odious libertarian chud as CEO to stem the reputational damage to Tesla.
Musk will continue dictating bans and policies as he has been. Tesla gets somewhat protected, at least briefly https://t.co/dQmf9wk4ua
— Ketan Joshi (@KetanJ0) December 19, 2022
Musk denied having someone already in mind.
The result remained trending on Twitter thanks to comments like these.
Twitter CEO poll results: pic.twitter.com/U4njgTLcUZ
— Pete Haas (@dimeford) December 19, 2022
Elon after seeing results.
"I put too many options. Let me repost this poll."
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 19, 2022
imo he should keep doing these polls and live the rest of his life as a choose your own adventure https://t.co/JRHfZjpFFm
— pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) December 19, 2022
Musk ‘resigning’ as CEO but remaining as owner pic.twitter.com/SrthJcCiNo
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) December 19, 2022
— Cold War Steve (@coldwarsteve) December 19, 2022
Rudy Giuliani has vowed to fight the results of Elon Musk’s poll. A press conference at the Ritz will take place at noon. https://t.co/novysWcMqG pic.twitter.com/RXwaIac9pz
— Josh Mc (@JoshMcVa) December 19, 2022
Liz Truss: 49 days as PM of UK
Elon Musk: 52 days as CEO of Twitter
Clearly, head of lettuce should take over.
— Ravin Boodram (@rvbdrm) December 19, 2022
Some people have been trying to work out who might become his
puppet successor.
1.
I vote for Dolly Parton as the next Twitter CEO.
— Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) December 19, 2022
2.
buying a ouija board to contact betty white and ask her to please reincarnate as the new twitter ceo.
— .:RiotGrlErin:.(COMMISIONS OPEN) (@RiotGrlErin) December 19, 2022
3.
introducing the new twitter ceo pic.twitter.com/8ypvhbkSQj
— Indy 🐧 (@IndecisiveJones) December 19, 2022
4.
New Twitter CEO announced. pic.twitter.com/IAy0Bm45tL
— CuriousBritishTelly (@CuriousUkTelly) December 19, 2022