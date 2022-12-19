Life

You have to admire this person’s persistence on Tinder (but they broke eventually)

Poke Staff. Updated December 19th, 2022

As we never tire of saying (although you may tire of hearing – apologies) we’ve never been on Tinder, and this is just the sort of exchange which makes us grateful we’re not.

It’s a to and fro which has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will become obvious.

‘Let’s get to know each other’s’ wrote Redditor breadstick_bitch who shared it.

If Pi was a Tinder chat, that would surely be it.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

‘I can’t take another’s😂’
jayduhaus

‘Another’s what?’
mt196

‘Yeah that would’ve driven me nuts.’
Fun_Direction_30

‘You’re just cruel🤣🤣🤣.’
Careful_Elk6290

‘Man, that persistence.’
morsowy

‘Completely unfazed.’
DadBane

‘I throw balls far. You want good words, date a languager.’
KenTT_

Source Reddit u/breadstick_bitch