You have to admire this person’s persistence on Tinder (but they broke eventually)
As we never tire of saying (although you may tire of hearing – apologies) we’ve never been on Tinder, and this is just the sort of exchange which makes us grateful we’re not.
It’s a to and fro which has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will become obvious.
‘Let’s get to know each other’s’ wrote Redditor breadstick_bitch who shared it.
If Pi was a Tinder chat, that would surely be it.
And here are our favourite things people said about it.
‘I can’t take another’s😂’
jayduhaus
‘Another’s what?’
mt196
‘Yeah that would’ve driven me nuts.’
Fun_Direction_30
‘You’re just cruel🤣🤣🤣.’
Careful_Elk6290
‘Man, that persistence.’
morsowy
‘Completely unfazed.’
DadBane
‘I throw balls far. You want good words, date a languager.’
KenTT_
Source Reddit u/breadstick_bitch