Jeremy Clarkson’s outrageous comments about Meghan Markle united the internet – 17 responses that say it all

Celebrity

We try to avoid anything Jeremy Clarkson does for reasons which presumably don’t need further explanation, but we’ll make a brief exception for his latest column in the Sun.

Specifically, for what he had to say about Meghan Markle after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series debuted on Netflix (you might have read about it).

And in an ever more divided world, he managed the impossible – he united the internet (well, nearly) in condemnation.

1.

NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same"

No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.

Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU" pic.twitter.com/OzCt9lHG16 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 18, 2022

2.

WTF is this ??

I don't care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse. https://t.co/ewU8bnykhj — John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) December 18, 2022

3.

That Jeremy Clarkson can write things like that, and publish them unashamed, tells us all we need to know about the way Rupert Murdoch has poisoned and rotted our public life. — Philip Pullman (@PhilipPullman) December 18, 2022

4.

The worst part of what #JeremyClarkson wrote, isn’t what he actually said… It’s the fact that he exists in a space where he feels it’s permissible to say those vile things – and someone thought it was OK to publish it. THIS NEEDS TO CHANGE. — Ranj Singh (@DrRanj) December 18, 2022

5.

That Jeremy Clarkson column is right down there with the Hopkins one about cockroaches. Gobsmacked that it got published at all and staggered that the editor of The Sun wasn't asked about it by @bbclaurak on BBC 1 this morning. What an absolute shower of shite. — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) December 18, 2022

6.

Literally gobsmacked at the utterly vile and disgusting comments written about Meghan Markle by Jeremy Clarkson in the Sun. What an utter piece of trash he is…what is it with these type of men that triggers them so? pic.twitter.com/iLpzIilTlm — Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 18, 2022

7.

A few people have told me that I’m obsessed with what Jeremy Clarkson said about Meghan Markle, and apparently I need to ‘give it a break.’ Obviously that won’t be fucking happening – mainly because men should never stop standing up against misogynistic abuse towards all women. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 18, 2022

8.

Is it any wonder Meghan Markle is scared? It’s terrifying knowing there are men out there like Jeremy Clarkson who will openly admit to sitting up at night fantasising about violence against women – and think it’s perfectly acceptable. It’s not. And something needs to be done. — Courtney Pochin (@courtneypochin) December 18, 2022

9.