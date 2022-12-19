Celebrity

Jeremy Clarkson ‘apologised’ for his outrageous Meghan Markle column and got all the responses he deserved

John Plunkett. Updated December 19th, 2022

You’ll have seen by now the outrage that greeted Jeremy Clarkson’s latest column in the Sun, in which he said this about Meghan Markle.

You can read our pick of the responses here, although Carole Vorderman spoke for many, many people when she said this.

Now Clarkson, who made the outrageous comments after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s latest documentary series began on Netflix last week, has attempted to row back just a little bit.

And on the ‘non-apology apology’ scale, that surely scores the maximum 10.

But if Clarkson or anyone else was hoping it might help dampen the furore – besides his Amazon Prime stuff, he also presents Millionaire on ITV1 – they were wrong, prompting all the responses the former Top Gear man deserved.

These 21 people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

 

10.

11.

