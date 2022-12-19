This Elf on the Shelf’s energy-saving tips video features a cringeworthy Grant Shapps cameo

Politics

On Saturday, the UK government released its £18 million It All Adds Up campaign, aimed at encouraging people to make a number of small changes to their energy use to reduce bills.

Suggestions include –

Turning combi boiler flow temperatures down to 60C. Turning off appliances at the socket or unplugging them. Washing clothes at lower temperatures.

Not exactly ground-breaking information.

As the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps is the face of the campaign – alongside a naughty Elf on the Shelf.

I’m doing my best to lower my energy bills while still keeping warm. Unfortunately, my Elf on the Shelf has other ideas…#ElfontheShelf #ItAllAddsUp pic.twitter.com/DwfYU3dQDE — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 17, 2022

If the target audience were seven-year-olds, rather than adults already turning things down or off wherever possible, it might have got a better reception.

1.

Do watch this:

With a lovely sense of humour, Grant Shapps is actually SAVING LIVES!

Grant could genuinely go on the stage with his beautifully timed humour (Love the elf, Grant 😊)

On a serious note: Putin will be livid.

Grant is helping us win the war.👊pic.twitter.com/mYKEwvRmLg — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 17, 2022

2.

how about instead of making cringey videos you put in some policies that will actually help the people of this country instead of allowing your super rich friends to make bank whilst we all starve and freeze you tory prick https://t.co/PFPe62keZ2 — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) December 17, 2022

3.

Top marks to Grant Shapps for demonstrating how to use less gas when you're gaslighting. #BBCBreakfast https://t.co/Kf6eXqdMgV — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) December 17, 2022

4.

Grant Shapps explaining how to use a plug while being terrorised by a demonic Christmas elf might be the most awful thing I have ever seen pic.twitter.com/lq1RjISKSU — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) December 17, 2022

5.

This wankpuffin knows that most ppl already do all of this.

This ad is not for ppl struggling, this ad is so the better off can continue to pretend that ppl struggle because they are ignorant/irresponsible, not because they are being squeezed by an awful govt. https://t.co/lLuBqYB19r — Audrey (@AudreyMagel) December 17, 2022

6.

It doesn’t all add up if you can’t afford to have it on in the first place. Patronising and idiotic. https://t.co/O15n9jyi6e — TEE ᗪI᙭IE 🇳🇱🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🐟 (@TeeDixie) December 17, 2022

7.

Michael Green advertising his new range of draft excluders. https://t.co/0x2PzdHBZ8 — Beingme🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@johnwh31) December 18, 2022

8.

Who knew that switching things off or turning them down would save money? We are blessed to have such intellectual titans in charge of public information. https://t.co/m7HyewRRjX — Lord Steve of Toffeeland (@marrtoffee) December 17, 2022

9.

I, as a person who runs a CIC, find this very upsetting

Every day, we support thousands of families around the United Kingdom, and I can tell you. THIS IS NOT A GAME You are very much out of touch with the people who are facing poverty and death this winter. James

Depher — Depher cic uk – James 🫂 Anderson (@Depheruk) December 17, 2022

10.

awwww bless the relatability of this man with a house that is large enough to actually create an echo inside. https://t.co/ByN9uQ2HiZ — Heather (@betamother) December 17, 2022

11.

A Tory chucking someone out into the freezing cold street. Optics Grant … optics. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) December 17, 2022

12.

Tips for cutting energy bills 1. Use a draught excluder

2. Turn off appliances at the wall

3. Regulate energy companies swimming in profit instead of making cringe videos pretending you're in the same boat as many who will freeze this winter https://t.co/1Ikrf4MOEg — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) December 18, 2022

13.

hi im a government minister in a normal country: elf on the shelf says you only need one hot shower a week — Ed Jefferson (@edjeff) December 18, 2022

14.

Grant Shapps on BBC just now, showing us around his home and giving “handy hints” about how to save money on energy bills 🤡

Literally gaslighting us now whilst claiming their own fuel bills on expenses.

The audacity.

I’ve got a hint, Never, EVER vote Tory. — Claire (@ClaireHammond) December 17, 2022

Finally, Claire Marshall pointed out the video’s redeeming feature.

On well, it makes a change from blaming Covid and Putin. https://t.co/UH6VksS19n — Claire Marshall (@ClaireTweedle) December 18, 2022

