Politics

This Elf on the Shelf’s energy-saving tips video features a cringeworthy Grant Shapps cameo

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 19th, 2022

On Saturday, the UK government released its £18 million It All Adds Up campaign, aimed at encouraging people to make a number of small changes to their energy use to reduce bills.

Suggestions include –

Turning combi boiler flow temperatures down to 60C.

Turning off appliances at the socket or unplugging them.

Washing clothes at lower temperatures.

Not exactly ground-breaking information.

As the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Grant Shapps is the face of the campaign – alongside a naughty Elf on the Shelf.

If the target audience were seven-year-olds, rather than adults already turning things down or off wherever possible, it might have got a better reception.

Finally, Claire Marshall pointed out the video’s redeeming feature.

