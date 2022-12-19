Gary Neville’s call for improved workers’ rights irked all the usual suspects

Politics

The World Cup is over and *spoiler alert* Argentina has taken the trophy for a third time, in what was undoubtedly a thrilling final against France.

Gary Neville had high praise for the spectacle.

The best football match I’ve ever seen! 💯 ⚽️❤️ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2022

But he also spoke about the elephant in the room – the questions around human rights that made the Qatari World Cup so controversial.

He pointed out that the UK might want to look inward as well as outward.

Gary Neville taking aim at the government and backing the #NursesStrike pic.twitter.com/u7JjX8J5SI — James Withers (@JamesRWithers) December 18, 2022

“It is just worth mentioning that we’ve got a current government in our country who are demonising rail workers, ambulance workers and, terrifyingly, nurses. So, in our country we’ve got to look at workers’ rights, but certainly where football goes now, we have to make sure we pick up on workers’ rights wherever it goes.”

Here are a few things people had to say about it.

The Sun, Mail and Telegraph prepping their attack monkeys as we speak https://t.co/BetwqhQbkU — Nat King Coleslaw (@natkingcoleslaw) December 18, 2022

Well said Gary Neville. (Remembering also he opened his hotels to support NHS workers during the first Covid lockdown) https://t.co/yb89QAMGwx — Dormouse Jessup (@JessupDormouse) December 19, 2022

What his point mostly did, however, was annoy a group of people whose names you could probably guess.

Some examples …

Theresa May’s former Chief of Staff, Nick Timothy.

Nigel Farage.

30p Lee.

Katie Hopkins wannabe, Sophie Corcoran.

Self-described singer, Laurence Fox.

This is how their objections went down on Twitter.

I'm just glad Lee hasn't amplified Gary's message to 1.1m people. https://t.co/paciRusjxo — THE SECRET TORY 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) December 18, 2022

“Ooh can we put the Chase on, Lee?”

“No Margaret. You’re never watching ITV again because of that time Gary Neville pointed out nurses deserve fair pay instead of just applauding them.” https://t.co/IwKkMWndPK — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) December 18, 2022

I missed this comment by Gary Neville but thanks to someone who didn't like what Gary N. said, I've now heard it. I https://t.co/EWiPi19SY7 — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) December 19, 2022

Mr free speech is outraged at free speech. https://t.co/5tVUzIO1Te — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 19, 2022

Some quite well off people, evidently not on the side of ordinary British workers, crying into their posh coffees cos Gary Neville spoke a few home truths. Good on him. — Garrie Coleman (@garrie_coleman) December 19, 2022

I don't think this is going the way 30p-Lee expected. https://t.co/aZ1vUQqAxm — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) December 18, 2022

What part of standing up for working people don't you like? Or are ‘the little people’ only useful to you when they're endorsing and enabling your racism? — Sam Wilson (@simonwilson2304) December 18, 2022

Fantastic use of his platform to tell the truth – something Farage wouldn't understand. Remember the golden rule – if you upset Farage, you're doing something right. https://t.co/lqadWbjOz6 — Nadine Dorries MP, ex-Culture Secretary #SupportSu (@NadineBorries) December 18, 2022

We’ll leave the last words on the performative outrage to the man himself.

I’m glad you’re pissed off! The biggest set of charlatans to ever be in power! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2022

Oooooohhh 😂😂 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2022

Oooooh. Triggering all the right people 👍🏻😂 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2022

