Our 10 favourite funny responses to this gift-wrapping tip

When you have a lot of gifts to wrap and nobody to help, getting the next bit of tape ready can be an almighty pain. A Redditor named u/heyjupiter123 had a suggestion for how to simulate an extra pair of hands.

They wrote –

“I’m a bloody genius.”

You can be the judge of that.

The post has had more than ten thousand upvotes in three days, as well as nearly 700 comments.

This is our top 10.

1.

That’s amazing, my tape is usually wet for days. This will be a total game changer.

FineUs

2.

Use a dehumidifier – I managed to dry out even parcel tape in no time at all.

mighty3mperor

3.

Shit Christmas Tree that, no lights or nothing.

M1k3CH

4.

I can’t believe how you’ve managed to keep pairs together, we always end up with loads of odd ones.

Blumoon73

5.

They’ve invented a way to keep their clothes on the hanger in windy weather.

Orngog

6.

Pretty poor wrapping job that… Also, not sure the missus would be too happy to receive a clothes horse for christmas.

harrysims

7.

OP: “I’m a bloody genius” OP couple of days later: walks around in public blissfully unaware of the sellotape stuck to his clothes after they forgot to remove the unused strips.

RoastMasterBus

8.

Peg manufacturers hate this one trick…

Simon_The_Great

9.

Clever. Towelling sellotape dry is always so frustrating.

GSXR-1100

10.

I’d put the tape on the wrapping paper if I were them.

JaavaaGuru

And finally …

Congrats on the sticky clothes horse, when’s the Dragons Den appointment?

Danziliano

Source r/CasualUK Image Anna Shvets on Pexels