Whoever did this with these Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock books, take the rest of the year off

Waterstones deserves to go straight to the top of the charts with this savage double takedown of Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock.

Hancock, you probably know, has just had his pandemic diaries published while there’s a new account of Johnson’s fall from power written by Sebastian Payne.

And lawyer Jo Maugham shared this picture of a display he spotted in Waterstones and it’s 10/10.

Boom.

Now there’s always the possibility that someone rearranged the book for them, of course, but either way it’s a winner.

Cheer yourself up when next you visit a bookshop by moving Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson to the “Crime” section. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) December 18, 2022

And it got people sharing a few other memorable book placements from over the years.

Saw this book placement a few years ago… pic.twitter.com/VuRvx3QVDC — Lewis Baston (@lewis_baston) December 18, 2022

Found in a bookshop in a small town in The Netherlands a couple years back… pic.twitter.com/SYh1Jbfu5R — Mark Welby Johnson (@marcwelby) December 18, 2022

In our local Oxfam Shop pic.twitter.com/DPToET8l0F — Steve Burnham 💙 (@steveburnhamuk) December 18, 2022

And not forgetting this from a while back.

And this!

Innovative marketing for Ivanka Trump’s book at Costco Van Nuys. [via Frank Ponder] pic.twitter.com/eC4YMFsKHq — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) May 9, 2017

