Politics

Whoever did this with these Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock books, take the rest of the year off

Poke Staff. Updated December 19th, 2022

Waterstones deserves to go straight to the top of the charts with this savage double takedown of Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock.

Hancock, you probably know, has just had his pandemic diaries published while there’s a new account of Johnson’s fall from power written by Sebastian Payne.

And lawyer Jo Maugham shared this picture of a display he spotted in Waterstones and it’s 10/10.

Boom.

Now there’s always the possibility that someone rearranged the book for them, of course, but either way it’s a winner.

And it got people sharing a few other memorable book placements from over the years.

And not forgetting this from a while back.

And this!

Follow @JolyonMaugham on Twitter here.

Source Twitter @JolyonMaugham Image Unsplash