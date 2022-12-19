The American Right are waging their own private war on grammar

Politics

The American political Right has been spectacularly wrong about pronouns on so many occasions that we have to assume one of two things – either they’re incapable of learning or it’s performative idiocy for reasons that are currently not very clear.

For example, Lauren Spicer – who lost her bid to join the House of Representatives and therefore has a lot of time on her hands – has form on the subject.

She’s taken it upon herself to lay down some rules about how people refer to Jesus – and, yes, they’re rules about pronouns.

It’s going to be a bit tricky, as she has demonstrated in her own mentions of him.

Here are a few more responses that turned the spotlight on Spicer’s ignorance.

So we can't call him "Him" or "He" anymore? Then what do you suggest? — Diane Bernaerts 🇧🇪🇺🇦 🌊🌊🌊 (@DianeBernaerts) December 14, 2022

These are the same people who get mad if you say "him" instead of "Him" when referring to Jesus https://t.co/FXpUbdjEpJ — Holly Jolly Talia 🎄❤️💚 (@taliaswlcek) December 15, 2022

"Christians who have never read a Bible" is a perfect summation of Republicans. https://t.co/M3uKiqvWI3 — Darrell Owens (@IDoTheThinking) December 15, 2022

These people are a walking self-parody. Comedians are out of a job. https://t.co/aMUphSTl7F — magikarpolycarp (@magikarpolycarp) December 15, 2022

[REDACTED] am the Lord thy God which have brought [REDACTED] out of the land of Egypt https://t.co/1irCfokR5w — Mrs Dillon Tár (@iamtheaardvark) December 15, 2022

Jesus had no earthly father and therefore could not possibly have had XY chromosomes. Jesus is either a woman or trans masc. Die mad about it. https://t.co/FlsYyGbD4N — Waxillium Dawnthot (@yogapantslez) December 15, 2022

These sort of tweets make me in earnest wonder if some people think “pronouns” are a Hip New Trend and not… just… an aspect of grammar…? https://t.co/GVqQ7vB3qV — Smokey 🇨🇷 (@SmokeTheShow) December 15, 2022

starting to think folks are unfamiliar with what pronouns are https://t.co/XkeFQYdOeA — Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) December 15, 2022

Republicans don’t know what words mean they just out here freestyling with a couple phrases they think can make people mad lmao https://t.co/UR5UD2sggF — World Series Champion De’Vion Hinton (@LordDexHinton) December 15, 2022

It looks like Mr Beard might be onto something.

I’m convinced that Republicans tweet things that are purposefully stupid just for the sake of engagement. Very interesting political strategy being a professional dumb ass https://t.co/T9mIP1yEmy — Mr Beard (@mrbeardofficial) December 16, 2022

