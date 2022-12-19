Politics

The American Right are waging their own private war on grammar

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 19th, 2022

The American political Right has been spectacularly wrong about pronouns on so many occasions that we have to assume one of two things – either they’re incapable of learning or it’s performative idiocy for reasons that are currently not very clear.

For example, Lauren Spicer – who lost her bid to join the House of Representatives and therefore has a lot of time on her hands – has form on the subject.

She’s taken it upon herself to lay down some rules about how people refer to Jesus – and, yes, they’re rules about pronouns.

It’s going to be a bit tricky, as she has demonstrated in her own mentions of him.

Here are a few more responses that turned the spotlight on Spicer’s ignorance.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

It looks like Mr Beard might be onto something.

READ MORE

The ‘Anti-wokers’ Don’t Know What a Pronoun Is: Episode 247 – Lavern Spicer edition

Image Didgeman on Pixabay