Sport

Ally McCoist’s epic England troll made the greatest World Cup final even better

John Plunkett. Updated December 19th, 2022


Like most people you probably watched Argentina’s extraordinary World Cup final win over France on the BBC.

But if you did then you will have missed this moment from our favourite co-commentator, Ally McCoist, which made the greatest World Cup final even better.

It came after French superstar Kylian Mbappé scored his third goal in what would turn out to be a losing cause, only the second hat-trick in a final after Geoff Hurst in 1966.

And here’s what McCoist had to say about that.

Now he’s really crossed a line with that.

In the unlikely event you don’t know what the ITV man was referring to …

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

