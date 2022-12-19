Ally McCoist’s epic England troll made the greatest World Cup final even better

Sport



Like most people you probably watched Argentina’s extraordinary World Cup final win over France on the BBC.

But if you did then you will have missed this moment from our favourite co-commentator, Ally McCoist, which made the greatest World Cup final even better.

It came after French superstar Kylian Mbappé scored his third goal in what would turn out to be a losing cause, only the second hat-trick in a final after Geoff Hurst in 1966.

And here’s what McCoist had to say about that.

Loved this from Ally McCoist earlier 😂 pic.twitter.com/JTRM3encKs — . (@MagicMatondo_) December 18, 2022

Now he’s really crossed a line with that.

In the unlikely event you don’t know what the ITV man was referring to …

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

"First person to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final where all three were over the line" Give Ally McCoist the Freedom of Scotland for that one piece of commentary. — Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) December 18, 2022

What a World Cup Ally McCoist has had: “The first hat-trick in a World Cup final where all three were over the line." 😂😂 — Ed Chamberlin (@chamberlinsport) December 18, 2022

Ally McCoist: "First hattrick in a World Cup final where all three were over the line." What a time to sneak in a dig at the English 😂😂 — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) December 18, 2022

“First person to score a hat trick in a World Cup final with all three over the line….” 😂😂😂😂😂 Ally McCoist should get a winner’s medal. — Ewan Murray (@mrewanmurray) December 18, 2022

What a line from #AllyMcCoist ! ‘ first player to score a hat trick in a World Cup Final when every one was over the line ..’ 🤣🤣🤣👏👏 — Dougie Donnelly (@dougiedonnelly) December 18, 2022

This World Cup has been all about one man. It was just meant to be. His performances throughout this tournament have been extraordinary and will be talked about for years to come. Thank you for everything, Ally McCoist. — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) December 18, 2022

Give the legend that is @AllyMccoist_ his own tv show best analyst by far humorous as well as knowledgeable and a joy to listen to ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/LgMmwEDoai — Charlie Allan (@piemancharlie) December 18, 2022

Source Twitter @MagicMatondo