21 suggestions for gifts that send a real F-you message

A Redditor named u/Killmumger took to r/AskReddit to find out –

What’s the most ‘f*** you’ present you can give someone for Christmas?

Now, we don’t know whether they were planning something or simply wanted to cross-reference this year’s gifts …just in case.

The suggestions ranged from the funny to the downright deranged.

lyndzyzas

My mom once gave someone an inflatable dart board.

GiveMeASpank

Regift them what they gave you last year.

clutteredshovel

I had a classmate who received a bag of raisins every Christmas from his grandfather. He hated raisins and his grandfather knew this.

CI_Whitefish

Twitter stock.

TommyWouldGo

A single scratch off lottery ticket you already scratched off to see if it was a loser or not for them.

Bergfurgaler

ISureDoLoveCheese

Make a donation in their name to a charity, cause, or organization that is in opposition to their beliefs. Then give them the thank you email/receipt from the donation in a Christmas card or better yet wrap it up in a big box.

Trick-silver-4333

The second book of a two-book self-help set.

AllTheMeats

Toothbrush, toothpaste and mouth wash.

OK_engineering6083

