Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

Life

If you like a good comeback then you’ve come to the right place. Here are 9 of the best that went viral over the last week.

1. ‘What more context is needed?’

(via)

2. ‘Tim Burgess 1, Piers Morgan 0’

Can somebody not just take the batteries out of @piersmorgan? — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 15, 2022

Like they have out of your record sales? https://t.co/xjW5x4KoLU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 15, 2022

We’ve been here before, haven’t we Piers? The last couple of Charlatans albums were both in the top 10. We headline festivals, we’re doing fine thanks very much. We’re about to go on tour in America, how did it work out for you there our kid? https://t.co/ZJqunG5AHy — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 15, 2022

(via)

3. ‘Elon Musk is back with his stupidity’

(via)

4. ‘I might be mansplaining mansplaining but I don’t think its mansplaining when you’re wrong’

(via)

5. ‘CashApp is how we rank countries’

(via)

6. ‘Government employee thinks there are too many government employees’

(via)

7. ‘The loophole cops don’t want you to know’



(via)

8. ‘Real smooth demolition’

(via)

9. ‘Boebert taken to school’

(via)

Source Reddit r/MurderedByWords