Life

Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal takedowns of the week

John Plunkett. Updated December 17th, 2022

If you like a good comeback then you’ve come to the right place. Here are 9 of the best that went viral over the last week.

1. ‘What more context is needed?’

(via)

2. ‘Tim Burgess 1, Piers Morgan 0’

(via)

3. ‘Elon Musk is back with his stupidity’

(via)

4. ‘I might be mansplaining mansplaining but I don’t think its mansplaining when you’re wrong’

(via)

5. ‘CashApp is how we rank countries’

(via)

6. ‘Government employee thinks there are too many government employees’

(via)

7. ‘The loophole cops don’t want you to know’


(via)

8. ‘Real smooth demolition’

(via)

9. ‘Boebert taken to school’

(via)

Source Reddit r/MurderedByWords