The Honest Trailer for Home Alone 2 is a real Christmas cracker

We hate to be bearers of ‘You’re old’ news, but it’s 30 years since Home Alone 2 was released. That’s the one in New York, where Kevin asks Donald Trump for directions and doesn’t get called a woke snowflake. Not realistic.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without seeing Macaulay Culkin get neglected and reveal his inner psychopath, but before you do that – watch what the Honest Trailers guys had to say about it.

We guarantee you’ll be nodding along with a lot of this.

‘Terrorist Bueller’s Week Off’. checks out. So does ‘Moppet Takes Manhattan’, come to think of it.

Going from the cartoon Grinch’s smile to 90’s Tim Curry’s smile is a great editing choice.

The CJCarter

The “potentially get shot on 5th Avenue” line is masterful.

Joe O’Keeffe

I laughed so hard remembering the insanity of this film. Kevin definitely killed the bandits many times over. Priceless.

Todd Black

The real great achievement of this movie was getting Joe Pesci to play a bad guy without cursing.

RichardMyhan

Honestly, if Kevin had somehow gotten a 3rd movie with Harry and Marv, it would have begun with them getting a spring-loaded metal bat to the throat. The rest of the movie would be the McCallister adults on trial for serial child neglect and whatever charge is laid on you if your child murders 2 people with a Rube Goldberg machine.

MagicDance

Just realizing that a staff at a major luxury hotel thinks they’re getting shot at but no one calls the police afterwards.

Miss Gshunw

I don’t know how so much violence still manages to feel like a wholesome movie but it does, such a Xmas classic.

A J

Finally, Just Some Werewolf With Internet Access thinks we need to talk about Kevin.

Kevin’s behaviour makes an absolute nightmare amount of sense when you think about how traumatized a child would be if they were accidentally abandoned not once, but twice on a major holiday and both times was forced to fight for their survival against two full grown adults.

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.

