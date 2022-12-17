21 funny Christmas-themed pictures
Christmas is a time of peace and goodwill to all – or for scrolling through funny pictures while you eat things with zero nutritional value that would give your dentist nghtmares.
You bring the snacks. We’ve got the pictures.
1. Feliz Navidad
2. Can’t-dy canes
3. ‘Piggy’ pudding
4. Christmas stocking pancake fail
5. On the reindeer’s day off
6. Serving suggestion
7. Naked Santa
8. Should have brought the truck
9. Spot the tomato
10. Gingerbread house in a bad neighbourhood
11. Grinch cinch
