People can’t decide whether this old BBC Christmas promo was the height of entertainment or deeply traumatising

The BBC pulled out, if not all, then several of the stops for their Christmas 1993 BBC1 promo.

It’s quite the cast.

Noel Edmonds, Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson, Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee, huge stars of Eastenders and Only Fools and Horses, and – of course – Brucie, Sir Bruce Forsyth.

There was also an appearance from Jim Davidson, but 29 years is a very long time in showbusiness.

Classic clip goldminer @russty_russ shared it on Twitter.

December is upon us so time to take a trip back to Christmas 1993 when BBC1 really knew how to do a Christmas promo… pic.twitter.com/auW9XombVa — Russty_Russ #Retro (@russty_russ) December 1, 2022

It ushered in a wave of nostalgia – amongst other things.

My favourite promo of all time! https://t.co/ppLErg9k2R — Mark (@mark_moo) December 1, 2022

thank you for posting this, the tune and lyrics have been in my head for nearly fucking thirty years. i started to think i imagined it. 'FEAST your eyes! it's unbelievable i hear you cry!' https://t.co/tbdBpWokML — Alice Lowe (@alicelowe) December 1, 2022

That’s the way to do it! 😂 — Tom Lister 💙 (@tomlister) December 2, 2022

The greatest promo, bar none. https://t.co/gPRk03YWbc — Brig Bother (@BothersBar) December 1, 2022

If this were done today the average age of the people appearing would be at least 20 years younger and that's weird. https://t.co/vzexdf2mJC — Wil Reidie 🇫🇮 (@wilreidie) December 1, 2022

It wasn’t everybody’s cup of egg-nog.

"You don't know what it was like, man, you weren't there!" https://t.co/G3ivERcliC — Richard Sandling (@squat_betty) December 2, 2022

Christ, the Birds of A Feather singing parts are painful. The two of them strangling that show's theme tune was bloody awful too. https://t.co/xpC0qOf9cY — Lily Savage (@DameLilySavage) December 1, 2022

Blobby doesn’t even push the piano over onto Noel. This is where it all started to go wrong… https://t.co/5o3CxxbeSa — Caroline Goldsmith (@GoldCaro) December 1, 2022

Oh my shitting Christ https://t.co/IG36h6xcA4 — Grumio (@CoquusGrumio) December 1, 2022

Surprisingly, this promo is from 18 years later – but a few of those same faces crop up again.

Lovely jubbly.

