People can’t decide whether this old BBC Christmas promo was the height of entertainment or deeply traumatising

Poke Staff. Updated December 17th, 2022


The BBC pulled out, if not all, then several of the stops for their Christmas 1993 BBC1 promo.

It’s quite the cast.

Noel Edmonds, Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson, Paul Daniels and Debbie McGee, huge stars of Eastenders and Only Fools and Horses, and – of course – Brucie, Sir Bruce Forsyth.

There was also an appearance from Jim Davidson, but 29 years is a very long time in showbusiness.

Classic clip goldminer @russty_russ shared it on Twitter.

It ushered in a wave of nostalgia – amongst other things.

It wasn’t everybody’s cup of egg-nog.

Surprisingly, this promo is from 18 years later – but a few of those same faces crop up again.

Lovely jubbly.

