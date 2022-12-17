17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit this week

Pics

It’s been another long week in a year full of them, so enjoy 17 of the funniest pictures that went viral on Reddit over the last seven days.

1. ‘This kids menu!’

(via)

2. ‘My neighbor’s 3-story tall Santa’

(via)

3. ‘The card my 7 year old son gave me today that I will cherish forever’

(via)

4. ‘I photoshop animals into things as a hobby. Here’s a Pineappowl’

(via)

5. ‘Every xmas I give my kids a personalised card. This year I decided to mess with them’

(via)

6. ‘I appreciate the extra tip’



(via)

7. ‘How do they know :(‘

(via)

9. ‘What a successful Canadian party looks like’

(via)

9. ‘Not-So-Fun Size’

(via)