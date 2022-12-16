Jacob Rees-Mogg’s attempt to contradict a wine importer’s Brexit chaos facts fooled precisely nobody

Pics

Whatever was written on the side of a bus, most people who haven’t got an ulterior motive are now prepared to admit that Brexit has been disastrous for the UK economy.

A Question Time audience member had first-hand experience of the problems it has caused for businesses involved in export and import, as his own wine import company has suffered massively.

This is what he had to say to former Minister for Brexit Opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

#bbcqt audience member has spent the last 30 years as a director in the wine industry & he's experienced 1st hand just how terrible things have become post-brexit… everything has become so much more complicated… people can tell untruths time & time again… pic.twitter.com/H6O5qFE8qb — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 15, 2022

Everything has become so much more complicated, and the whole point about this being oven ready …It’s about as oven ready as a frozen turkey taken out five minutes before Christmas Day. I look at the fact that people can tell untruths time and time again and then they’re just forgotten. And Brexit was the beginning of all this, and I think as a society, it’s incredibly worrying where all this is going to lead to.

Clearly more Unlit Suplands than Sunlit Uplands. And he’s a life-long Tory voter, or was.

Tweeters were as impressed by the company director as the studio audience were – and not at all by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Jacob Rees-Mogg: “Brexit has made trading wine easier.” Conservative Voter: “I am a wine trader of 30 years and I am telling you that it is much, much harder.” JRM: “You are wrong” These people should never be anywhere near government again.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/GU9LoOOG20 — Sunny Uplands (@SunnyGreenLand) December 15, 2022

"You're taking something that was working and now you're making it not work." Wine industry director repeatedly shames Jacob Rees Mogg over Brexit on BBCQT pic.twitter.com/a618GO2iDh — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 15, 2022

This explains everything about Rees-Mogg – a man who knows everything about everything and thinks everyone else knows nothing about anything. The definition of a fool. https://t.co/xPld9RrwfC — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) December 15, 2022

2016: sunlit uplands 2022: all the problems you & your business face because of Brexit don’t exist, reality is wrong pic.twitter.com/WqCGZ0fiL1 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) December 16, 2022

By watching this clip you’ll see that Brexit has opened up great new wine markets in Australasia!😁

Ignore the moaning leftist wine importer bent on spreading vile propaganda & listen to the true expert Jacob Rees Mogg who actually KNOWS what’s going on.👍pic.twitter.com/PgDEN6TId3 — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) December 16, 2022

Get in 💪🏼 The look on Moggs face, priceless. https://t.co/JIeYpu6vXf — Richie Barlow 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@The_DogWalker) December 16, 2022

To paraphrase the audience member –

“Brexit is shit and the Tory Government are liars”#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/ni44kaUsuq — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) December 15, 2022

