Pics

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s attempt to contradict a wine importer’s Brexit chaos facts fooled precisely nobody

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 16th, 2022

Whatever was written on the side of a bus, most people who haven’t got an ulterior motive are now prepared to admit that Brexit has been disastrous for the UK economy.

A Question Time audience member had first-hand experience of the problems it has caused for businesses involved in export and import, as his own wine import company has suffered massively.

This is what he had to say to former Minister for Brexit Opportunities, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Everything has become so much more complicated, and the whole point about this being oven ready …It’s about as oven ready as a frozen turkey taken out five minutes before Christmas Day.

I look at the fact that people can tell untruths time and time again and then they’re just forgotten. And Brexit was the beginning of all this, and I think as a society, it’s incredibly worrying where all this is going to lead to.

Clearly more Unlit Suplands than Sunlit Uplands. And he’s a life-long Tory voter, or was.

Tweeters were as impressed by the company director as the studio audience were – and not at all by Jacob Rees-Mogg.

To paraphrase the audience member –

READ MORE

This Question Time audience member had the best argument against private schools

Source Haggis UK Image Screengrab