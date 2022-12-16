Which of these 13 types of Christmas shopper are you?

Entertainment

Comedian Jimmy Rees has a fantastic grasp on what makes people tick – and how they behave. His POV videos, for example, boil all manner of human conditions down to their essential points.

In this sketch, he nails the main type of Christmas shopper. Which one are you?

We hate* those Uber Organised shoppers. And is anybody else jealous that Australia still has Woolworth’s?

*Wish we were like that and not doomed to go shopping on Christmas Eve.

Never mind us, though – what about YouTube users?

I go to the shops on Xmas eve just to watch people freak out and stress; I’m a bad person who is easily entertained.

Ada Mary Curtis

I needed some tips for this Christmas. Thank goodness I found this in time! Perfect! Great pressie ideas.

Ali Scraps – Allison Bunt

I feel like I’m somehow a combination of each one of these 😂😂

LightShiners

Oh the anxiety of Christmas in a big family 😭, ah I mean… 😁

tippytoeJoScreddy

Haha my family are all pretty much the “No risk”.

Daniel Mitchell

Elizabeth Jones had a handy tip the Christmas Eve shopping brigade might want to write down.

Only happy birthday wrapping? Easy solution just grab a permanent marker and change it to Happy Birthday Jesus.

READ MORE

‘POV: You’re a billionaire’ is so funny – but not at all relatable

Source Jimmy Rees Image Screengrab