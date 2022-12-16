This rant about self-checkouts rang true with so many people it went viral

Life

It’s not long ago that self-checkouts were still in the minority, with just a handful of places where you could see yourself out.

But these days, at the risk of sounding even older than we are, it’s often a 50/50 split in supermarkets or even more.

And the reason we’re wanging on like this is because this rant – well, maybe not a rant, but it’s definitely passionate – about shops which use them has just gone viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’.

‘Anyone else feel this way?’ asked CaptainWisconsin

And in response to CaptainWisconsin’s question, it turned out yes, a lot of people do feel that way.

‘I’ve done this and the people checking the receipts don’t seem to care.’

Open-Cryptographer83</strong ‘They aren’t paid enough to care… they just work there.’

lookingforassist ‘The alarm went off as I walked out of Walmart today. I stopped expecting someone to come check my things but the guy just waved me on.’

Adorable_Anxiety_164 ‘I think alot of people in this thread are reading this wrong, and getting reactive on behalf of the receipt checker. This person isn’t angry at the receipt checker, this person is angry and the corporations that added another billion to their yearly payouts by getting rid of jobs, having us do them instead and then questioning our ethics in doing said unpaid job.’

maealoril ‘Agreed. Also, let cashiers SIT.’

Speed_102 ‘Ma’am, don’t worry, I self-checked my receipt.’

ptownrat

Source Reddit u/CaptainWisconsin Image Unsplash Eduardo Soares Clark Young