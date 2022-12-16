This boss wouldn’t accept someone’s abbreviation for their name and it’s outrageous control freakery

Pics

There’s a corner of Reddit called ‘antiwork’ which is full of bosses you’ll be very glad you don’t work for.

Unless, of course, they are actually a boss that you work for, but at least you can get it off your chest, right?

And today’s comically entitled boss is this manager who didn’t like the way one of their staff abbreviated their name. And it’s a proper jaw-dropper of a tail.

And here are our favourite things people said in response (plus, a little bit of help for anyone who hasn’t worked out the name yet).

‘It’s weird to me that he is saying you can wear a badge with one nickname but not the nickname you choose.’

charmbomb11 ‘Topher?’

Jonnytan713 ‘This is exactly it and I’ve met two Topher’s in my life.’

robbietreehorn ‘If they refuse to let you go by Topher, insist on Christ.’

Alert-Potato “You can’t choose how to short form your name” ‘What in the butterfly biscuit f-ck is this nonsense? This is a sentence that makes no sense. Not only is this some power tripping flex, it’s also literally removing your personal autonomy and you definitely need to bring this up with higher ups. There’s no reason for any of this. My ghu.’

ktempest

