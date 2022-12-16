This American didn’t like being ‘mansplained’ her Irish roots and ended up dunked in the Atlantic

Latest in a frankly almost daily series, comeback of the day goes to this exchange about Ireland, specifically this American’s Irish roots which has just gone viral on Reddit.

It was shared by scubasteve who said: ‘I might be mansplaining mansplaining but I don’t think its mansplaining when you’re wrong.’

Ooof.

‘This is especially a problem because Ireland has both counties (26) and provinces (4), and Munster is definitely a province. But I’m male, so keep in mind my ass is not washed.’

pfeifits

‘Can you please mansplain to me, man to man, what the difference is between a province and a county? You have actual mansplaining permission for the next 60 minutes …’

Fake_William_Shatner

3.1k

‘The four provinces of the whole island of Ireland contain 32 counties. Roughly divided, the North has 9 counties (Ulster), the East has 12 counties (Leinster), the West has 5 counties (Connacht) and the South has 6 counties (Munster).

‘6 of the 9 counties in Ulster are in Northern Ireland. The remaining 3 counties of Ulster and the 23 counties of the reaming 3 provinces are Ireland.

‘I am Irish, I am male, and my ‘arse’ is wiped instead of was.’

n_d_f_100

‘I love that mansplain has become “a man explaining” as compared to what it actually is.’

BartleBossy

‘The term definitely got abused.’

Fake_William_Shatner

‘To my fellow citizens of Freedom Land (TM), this mistake is similar to someone calling the Midwest a county.’

NotActuallyGus

‘Understandable to make that correction then.’

yiffing_for_jesus