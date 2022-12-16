The lovely tale of this dad and a missing hamster has just gone viral again and it’s a proper treat

Animals

Here’s a tale to warm your heart, the story of a dad who was worried – really worried – when his daughter’s hamster who he had been charged with looking after went missing.

It’s from a little while back but has just gone viral again on Reddit and it’s a proper mood lifter.

The screenshots were originally shared on Twitter by Steph Veerman who said: ‘My dad took over my hamster once I went back to college and ended up getting really attached and today he escaped and this goes to prove how truly pure my father is.’

But like all the best Christmas stories – we don’t know why but it feels Christmassy to us – it had a happy ending.

‘Follow up: He did find him!!!’ wrote @stephyj725.

Twist in the tail …

And here are our favourite things people said about it on Reddit.

“…You are a lawyer and he is a hamster ” 😂😂😂

joeyblove ‘If I went missing I’m not sure anyone would look for me as hard as this dad is looking for a hamster.’

-trout ‘It’s the flour as a tracking aid that had me roaring with laughter.’

ComprehensiveBox4297 ‘Its a thing a lot of pet owners use to track lost pets. Especially us with reptile pets that have a habit of escaping. Flour has helped me track my snake all 3 times hes escaped in the 11years ive had him.’

Birb-n-Snek ‘Had hamsters as a kid. One took off for 3 days straight, thought he was gone for good, until I found him back in his cage eating one morning lol.’

r2esttopidd2 ‘A lawyer? With the flour thing, he needs to be in the field.’

Hagridsbuttcrack66 ‘If I ever go missing, please send your dad.’

Raiyne6688

Source Reddit u/adamchain Twitter @stephyj725 Image Unsplash Frenjemin Benklin