The Guys Who Wrote Frosty the Snowman have some chilling revelations about the festive favourite

Entertainment

Canadian actor and comedy writer Ryan George has an absolute mastery of describing ‘firsts’ and creations, such as ‘The First Guy to Ever Drink Milk’, ‘The First Guy to Scuba Dive’ and ‘How Meats Got Their Names’.

With it being the festive season, he’s considered how everybody’s favourite snowman (Sorry, Olaf!) was created. Be prepared to have your childhood ruined.

YouTube users loved it.

Ryan’s ability to make everything sound horrifying by just describing it is astonishing.

Waffles

The guy with the red tie didn’t just invent a new song, he invented a whole different emotion specific to this situation.

TheMarionick

FINALLY someone else has noticed how terrifying Frosty is. When he led the children down the streets of town (seemingly INTO TRAFFIC, since it was a traffic cop that stopped him), I think he did it on purpose bc he knew he was going to die and he wanted to take those children with them (or maybe sacrifice them to prolong his vile existence?)

I have no sympathy for Frosty and I hope they burned the hat.

your non favourite person

As someone who wears a Frosty suit every year for a town event, I can confirm, this is the kind of thing I do to get into character.

IlligerOfTheWest

Up until now the only part of it I thought was scary was that they left the little girl all alone on the roof at the end of the TV special. I was really worried for her as a kid. My dad had to assure me that her dad would have come outside with a ladder instantly after the credits rolled. And then I asked him how he knew the dad had a ladder, and he said, “All dads have ladders,” which just horrified me more because WE didn’t have a ladder.

Mahatma Randy

This song was my first exposure to tragedy as a child, and I encountered it in book form, with wild, colorful pictures. ☃️💙

AaronImp

Nick Williams might have hit on something.

Between this and the first person to build a snowman I think we’ve uncover Ryan’s deepest fear.

Let’s take a look.

READ MORE

When People Hear That a Crime Happened Nearby is funny because it’s true

Source Ryan George Image Screengrab, Screengrab