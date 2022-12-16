Celebrity

Piers Morgan trolled Tim Burgess and the Charlatan’s comeback was number one with a bullet

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2022

As you might already be aware, Tim Burgess and Piers Morgan have a little bit of history on Twitter.

There was the time back in the day that Morgan said this about Burgess …

… and the Charlatans frontman took epic revenge the little matter of eight years later after Morgan’s unceremonious departure from ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Boom!

Anyway, we mention it because hostilities have resumed on Twitter and you’ll never guess who came out on top (yes you will).

Here’s how it started …

… And how it ended.

Boom.

READ MORE

Piers Morgan was called out on his own TV show over Meghan and Harry and you love to see it

Source Twitter @Tim_Burgess