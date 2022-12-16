Piers Morgan trolled Tim Burgess and the Charlatan’s comeback was number one with a bullet

Celebrity

As you might already be aware, Tim Burgess and Piers Morgan have a little bit of history on Twitter.

There was the time back in the day that Morgan said this about Burgess …

Wow @Tim_Burgess – 56k tweets for 68k followers.. no wonder you can’t sell a bus ticket these days! Night, buddy. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 9, 2013

… and the Charlatans frontman took epic revenge the little matter of eight years later after Morgan’s unceremonious departure from ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Night buddy x https://t.co/F5vukKnhX0 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) March 9, 2021

Boom!

Anyway, we mention it because hostilities have resumed on Twitter and you’ll never guess who came out on top (yes you will).

Here’s how it started …

Can somebody not just take the batteries out of @piersmorgan? — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 15, 2022

Like they have out of your record sales? https://t.co/xjW5x4KoLU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 15, 2022

… And how it ended.

We’ve been here before, haven’t we Piers? The last couple of Charlatans albums were both in the top 10. We headline festivals, we’re doing fine thanks very much. We’re about to go on tour in America, how did it work out for you there our kid? https://t.co/ZJqunG5AHy — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 15, 2022

Boom.

Fun fact: Piers had a pop at me before saying all my music was terrible.

CNN maybe didn’t agree as a song I sang on was used for his (short lived) show https://t.co/hphXVnvEPL — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 15, 2022

Ratio’d – as the kids might say 😉 — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 16, 2022

Source Twitter @Tim_Burgess