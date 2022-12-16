Twitter

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2022

In case you were wondering what all that tinsel and chocolate is doing in the shops, it’s nearly Christmas – and this is the last Tweets of the Week before the big day.

The standard is as high as ever. This is no Friday afternoon job, apart from the fact that it is literally a Friday afternoon job, obviously.

If you spot any new people you find funny – give them a follow.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2