Trump’s barely believable trading cards are so much better set to the Mr Benn theme

By now, you’ve probably seen Donald Trump’s new scam money-making venture – the Trump NFT trading cards.



Presumably you’ve then pinched yourself, checked the website in disbelief and pinched yourself again, before sitting shaking your head for several minutes.

We reckon the very talented @jasemonkey did all that too, but then he pulled himself together and made this.

I've turned the Donald Trump trading cards into the Mr Benn intro. pic.twitter.com/2e1KDU3a1e — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) December 15, 2022

The images are even more mindblowing when they’re passing before your eyes accompanied by the Mr Benn theme, but it works. It just does. Top work, Jase.

Here’s what people have been saying about it.

Oh my, this is one of the funniest things I've seen in ages . . for my American friends, Mr Benn went to a fancy dress shop every episode, put on a costume and had an adventure. This is the perfect way to mock trump's 'major announcement' #TrumpAnnouncement https://t.co/0MUWbLeo4q — Jeremy Griffiths 🔰 🇺🇦 (@ElvisBadgerchap) December 15, 2022

That’s very funny! But, being serious, this whole ‘Trump cards’ things is a wind up, isn’t it? Is it the return of Chris Morris? — Kit Gunn 💙😷 (@GunnKit) December 15, 2022

The perfect tweet does not ex— https://t.co/Gk5LorVP6H — Rhydian (@grhydian) December 16, 2022

There's genius, there's top-level genius and then there's this…ultimate level genius! https://t.co/R38iKHAKGj — beatledave (@beatledave) December 15, 2022

We think author and scriptwriter Eddie Robson might have a point.

This is excellent but affords him far more dignity than he deserves https://t.co/0qOhMLKfEa — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) December 16, 2022

Bonus: Jase worked out the theme on guitar.

I worked it out for guitar 🙂 pic.twitter.com/r8yP4chA3R — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) December 15, 2022

Another triumph. If that grabbed your attention, you can see more of his playing on YouTube or listen to his podcast.

All his links are conveniently gathered here.

