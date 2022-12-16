Videos

Very possibly the most edge of your seat 44 seconds you’ll spend today

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2022

Wait for it, wait for it …

‘Fast Response and Reflex to Avoid Car Collision,’ wrote Mustafa86 over in the corner of Reddit called ‘next f-ing level’ and they are really not kidding.

We had no idea what to expect, and it wasn’t that. Just incredible stuff.

‘Give that man a raise or a very big tip! He definitely deserves it.’
Wolf_of_Seattle

‘Also revoke that woman’s licence.’
PsychologicalHyena29

‘Dude’s situational awareness is ON POINT. What a save!’
LegalSelf5

Just in case you were wondering …

‘How did he see it?’
Morprenrut

‘Mirror at his front.’
Fabulous-Rise-9525

‘Ah, thought that was a window. Thanks.
Morprenrut

We’re with this person.

‘Still waiting for a car to come blasting through that huge window.’
UgeMan

Source Reddit u/Mustafa86