Very possibly the most edge of your seat 44 seconds you’ll spend today
Wait for it, wait for it …
‘Fast Response and Reflex to Avoid Car Collision,’ wrote Mustafa86 over in the corner of Reddit called ‘next f-ing level’ and they are really not kidding.
We had no idea what to expect, and it wasn’t that. Just incredible stuff.
‘Give that man a raise or a very big tip! He definitely deserves it.’
Wolf_of_Seattle
‘Also revoke that woman’s licence.’
PsychologicalHyena29
‘Dude’s situational awareness is ON POINT. What a save!’
LegalSelf5
Just in case you were wondering …
‘How did he see it?’
Morprenrut
‘Mirror at his front.’
Fabulous-Rise-9525
‘Ah, thought that was a window. Thanks.
Morprenrut
We’re with this person.
‘Still waiting for a car to come blasting through that huge window.’
UgeMan
Source Reddit u/Mustafa86