Our top ten funny reactions to this £2,100-per-month room

Over on r/London, u/alikearchitect shared a photo of a room for rent.

Just saw this on Airbnb – What £2100 per month gets you in central London.

Several people, including u/percypocket pointed out that Airbnb is for short stays only.

No one is long term renting this. I’d book it for one night if I was out late in London and needed to be back in town again the next day, for example.

Others saw it as an opportunity for some funny comments – and these were our top ten.

1.

And I thought sleeping next to the oven was bad.

Fionathegreen

2.

Well at least if you have a dodgy stomach you can stretch out on the bed between bouts on the toilet.

Trifectaofsquish

3.

Reminds me of my local custody suite.

WeardonBeardon

4.

Do they refer to renters as inmates?

Gooner71

5.

Wouldn’t be suprised if the tub was under the mattress.

jose12218

6.

A small price to pay for the luxury of being able to go to the loo in the middle of a cold night without having to get out of bed.

t1m0nst3r

7.

In-suite.

NiceyChappe

8.

A bijou Manhattan style apartment in a sought after location in central London, within easy reach of amenities (shower, toilet, mini kettle) and with commanding views (of the wheelie bins). Spread out over 4sqm, the apartment offers everything you need (assuming you don’t need a bit of space) to live the city life No Students or DSS.

G_UK

9.

And where exactly am I supposed to cook my Pot Noodle?

Pier-Head

10.

And this is the view from the outside…



Via

U/PedroFPardo

u/shipwrecking_siren spotted a genuine advantage of the ‘compact and bijou’ space.

I’m heavily pregnant and this is suddenly extremely appealing.

Source r/London Image r/London, Imgflip