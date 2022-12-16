Politics

Donald Trump has released NFT trading cards of himself and they’re even worse than you imagine – 28 gobsmacked reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 16th, 2022

Despite being allowed back on Twitter, Donald Trump has continued to make most of his statements via his own social media site, Truth Social. The rest are made at rallies to baying crowds.

On Wednesday, he teased upcoming news.

There was much speculation about what it might be – largely centred on the 2024 presidential elections. A named running mate, perhaps?

Not even close.

There was an advert to go with it.

He must have been gutted when he found out Top Trumps was taken, and while Bottom Trumps is perfect – it’s probably not the vibe he was going for.

Let’s take a closer look at some of those $99 trading cards and the prizes buyers could win.

One-on-One Meeting with #45 – Enjoy an unforgettable private meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago.

Miami Dinner with Donald Trump – Spend a memorable evening in Miami for an exclusive dinner hosted by Trump.

Golden Edition Signed E-Trading Cards – Win one of 25 incredibly rare gold Digital Trading Card (NFT), digitally signed by Donald J. Trump.

Even among Trump cultists, the announcement was not universally loved. This is what the usually MAGArific Lavern Spicer had to say about it.

Twitter could barely believe its eyes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Article Pages: 1 2