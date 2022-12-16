Donald Trump has released NFT trading cards of himself and they’re even worse than you imagine – 28 gobsmacked reactions

Politics

Despite being allowed back on Twitter, Donald Trump has continued to make most of his statements via his own social media site, Truth Social. The rest are made at rallies to baying crowds.

On Wednesday, he teased upcoming news.

BREAKING: Donald Trump teases “Special Announcement” tomorrow on Truth Social pic.twitter.com/iPH85ZA4KQ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 14, 2022

Trump says he’s going to make a major announcement tomorrow. Unless he admits to being responsible for leading an Armed Insurrection to Overthrow the United States Government, there will be nothing major about it. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 14, 2022

I don’t care what Donald Trump’s big announcement is. He could be the new Speaker of the House. He could go to Mars with Elon Musk. He could cut an album with Kanye. He could be Emperor of Greenland. Doesn’t matter. He broke a slew of federal laws and will still be prosecuted. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) December 15, 2022

There was much speculation about what it might be – largely centred on the 2024 presidential elections. A named running mate, perhaps?

Not even close.

There was an advert to go with it.

He must have been gutted when he found out Top Trumps was taken, and while Bottom Trumps is perfect – it’s probably not the vibe he was going for.

Let’s take a closer look at some of those $99 trading cards and the prizes buyers could win.

One-on-One Meeting with #45 – Enjoy an unforgettable private meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago.

Miami Dinner with Donald Trump – Spend a memorable evening in Miami for an exclusive dinner hosted by Trump.

Golden Edition Signed E-Trading Cards – Win one of 25 incredibly rare gold Digital Trading Card (NFT), digitally signed by Donald J. Trump.

Even among Trump cultists, the announcement was not universally loved. This is what the usually MAGArific Lavern Spicer had to say about it.

MAGA are angrier Trump put out Trading Cards than they were he had dinner with antisemites. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 15, 2022

Twitter could barely believe its eyes.

OMG OMG HAHAHAHHAHAHHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHA pic.twitter.com/TudSFBmHg7 — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) December 15, 2022

and we all thought Trump's "major announcement" was going to be something serious. shame on all of us for not recognizing the cheap gaudy carnival barker standing right there in front of us — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 15, 2022

Obama, Bush, and Clinton are working for the poor & disadvantaged in their various ways. Trump is selling $99 trading cards. And running for president. Ain't that America, something to see. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2022

Dear MAGA folks: Hope it’s clear to you by now that Donald Trump disrespects you and thinks you are suckers.#MajorAnnouncement https://t.co/rh03x2FJqB — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 15, 2022

Judge Dredd and Robocop couldn't have prepared me for this. https://t.co/KQUbSD1QSi — Tim Seeley (@HackinTimSeeley) December 15, 2022

I have the extremely rare "hamberder" error card. Willing to sell to one lucky Trump supporter for $5 million. https://t.co/v2jl3tQETz — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇲 ᴾᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@BiglyPrez) December 16, 2022

I like Presidents who don't charge $99 for ONE trading card. https://t.co/EVCkBbpytn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) December 15, 2022

I’m serious when I tell you the Trump Steaks were WAY less embarrassing than this. pic.twitter.com/abDd6ll045 — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) December 15, 2022

Every fiftieth pack of Trump Trading Cards contains a verified top secret National Security document! — Mark Thompson (@Son_of_a_Thomp) December 15, 2022

14.