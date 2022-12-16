Customer service exchange of the day

Life

Back in the day your children would give you a list of presents they’d like, and every now and again you’d actually remember to stick it in the post to Santa.

These days they’re more likely just to nick your phone and stick everything they want in your Amazon basket or similar, while promising not to be press ‘BUY’, obviously.

Except every now and again it doesn’t work out quite like that, as this tweet by journalist @lucytobin which has just gone wildly viral excellently demonstrates.

This is my life now. pic.twitter.com/u5rG285yeO — Lucy Tobin (@lucytobin) December 15, 2022

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Relatable. With (jingle) bells on.

What constitutes 'extreme' and how do you extend it? So many questions….. — 🎶 The first No-Al 🎶 🎁 (@Al_roar) December 15, 2022

Do you need to have the Extreme Farts base pack first? — Alex Hilton (@AlexJHilton) December 15, 2022

For those asking… this is the kind of top quality fart action you too can find via Alexa.. and the extension pack, btw, promotes ‘dragon fart’ and asks if your kids ‘want to hear farted happy birthday for just £1.60’.. pic.twitter.com/pFFtmmkOTa — Lucy Tobin (@lucytobin) December 16, 2022

Source Twitter @lucytobin