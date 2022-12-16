Life

Customer service exchange of the day

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2022

Back in the day your children would give you a list of presents they’d like, and every now and again you’d actually remember to stick it in the post to Santa.

These days they’re more likely just to nick your phone and stick everything they want in your Amazon basket or similar, while promising not to be press ‘BUY’, obviously.

Except every now and again it doesn’t work out quite like that, as this tweet by journalist @lucytobin which has just gone wildly viral excellently demonstrates.

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full …

Relatable. With (jingle) bells on.

READ MORE

23 fabulous times scammers were given a taste of their own medicine

Source Twitter @lucytobin