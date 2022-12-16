Pics

19 good, bad and downright ugly Christmas decorations

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2022

Christmas decorations are a bit of a bone of contention. If you live opposite a house that’s covered with flashing lights from the middle of October, we can see why it’d be a little wearing.

These decorations range from the sublimely weird to the massively ridiculous, occasionally NSFW – and we’d be more than happy to give house space to a few of them.

What do you think?

1. It takes a lot to startle Batman


2. Jesus or Jimmy Tarbuck? You decide


3. When Elf on the Shelf isn’t terrifying enough


4. Have yourself a merry Gen Z Christmas


5. When you order a horse from Wish


6. Unfortunate light placement


7. 2022 in a nutshell


8. Less is sometimes just less


9. They cancelled Mary!


10. Cost of living


