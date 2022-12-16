19 good, bad and downright ugly Christmas decorations
Christmas decorations are a bit of a bone of contention. If you live opposite a house that’s covered with flashing lights from the middle of October, we can see why it’d be a little wearing.
These decorations range from the sublimely weird to the massively ridiculous, occasionally NSFW – and we’d be more than happy to give house space to a few of them.
What do you think?
1. It takes a lot to startle Batman
2. Jesus or Jimmy Tarbuck? You decide
3. When Elf on the Shelf isn’t terrifying enough
4. Have yourself a merry Gen Z Christmas
5. When you order a horse from Wish
6. Unfortunate light placement
7. 2022 in a nutshell
8. Less is sometimes just less
9. They cancelled Mary!
10. Cost of living