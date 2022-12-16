There’s a good way to get a ball out of a canal – but this isn’t it

Videos

There’s a good way to retrieve a ball from a canal, and it involves a net on a long pole. Then there’s this way. Watch to the end.

Wait for it 😂 pic.twitter.com/Rm6Wz7MWfM — Epic Fail (@FaildVideo) December 14, 2022

That’s not how we expected that to go, to be honest.

The ridicule came thick and fast.

right here thats were i let him go pic.twitter.com/S73V26HQLA — Dawana👆 (@chiccofuzile) December 14, 2022

Very funny, but not as bad was what I was bracing for. I was imagining him handing the ball up and then the other guys dropping him to take hold of the ball. — Dan Thompson (@DanAmongDen) December 14, 2022

he just pissed me off 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/MWLlgEznlB — gangstress (@tashihaley) December 15, 2022

We’ve all been there 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Srstu4in8j — ARSENAL FC (@fc_arsenalworld) December 15, 2022

After all that 😃 https://t.co/IF3U86oijC — Louie Kerr 🇮🇪 (@LouieKerr8) December 15, 2022

I was waiting for a crocodile or something 😭 https://t.co/JjtuTGpylm — MOTSWANA 🇿🇦🇷🇺 (@lepara_10) December 14, 2022

We don’t wish to be sexist, but this is a very long-running series.

On today’s episode of why Women live longer than Men 😂😂 https://t.co/wvGnmiOMRF — Pedro ⚡️🇳🇬 (@Pedi_Pendragon) December 15, 2022

