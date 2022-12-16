Videos

There’s a good way to get a ball out of a canal – but this isn’t it

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 16th, 2022

There’s a good way to retrieve a ball from a canal, and it involves a net on a long pole. Then there’s this way. Watch to the end.

via Gfycat

That’s not how we expected that to go, to be honest.

The ridicule came thick and fast.

We don’t wish to be sexist, but this is a very long-running series.

Source FaildVideo Image Screengrab